Carrick Rangers and Glentoran players join to pay an emotional tribute to Jerry Thompson who took his own life on 10 December.

The East Antrim club were playing their first game since Thompson's tragic death and Rangers and Glens players and the match officials wore Carrick shirts as they linked arms before Saturday's kick-off at Taylor's Avenue.

North Belfast man Thompson played for Carrick in the Irish Premiership after previous spells at Cliftonville, Portadown and Larne and his death caused deep sorrow within the local game.