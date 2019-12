Michael Carvill equalised with five minutes left to secure a 2-2 for 10-man Dungannon Swifts against Institute at Stangmore Park.

Cormac Burke's curler put Institute in front and Douglas Wilson quickly levelled before Evan Tweed restored the visitor's lead.

Wilson was dismissed before Carvill struck while Institute's Niall Grace and Gareth Brown and Swifts captain Seanan Clucas were shown red cards after a clash as the teams entered the dressing rooms.