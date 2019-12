Jake Corbett scores twice as Linfield Swifts beat Newington YC 3-1 at Seaview to lift the Steel and Sons Cup on Christmas Day.

Corbett headed home Callum McVeigh's cross five minutes before the break to put Linfield into the lead and added a second after the interval with another well-taken finish.

Robbie McVarnock pulled a goal back for Newington with five minutes to go but Charlie Allen raced clear in injury-time to secure Linfield's win.