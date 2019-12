Conor McMenamin scores twice as Cliftonville come from behind to beat north Belfast rivals Crusaders 2-1 at Seaview and move top of the Premiership table.

David Cushley gave the hosts a second-minute lead with a well-placed finish from Ross Clarke pass but McMenamin levelled four minutes later after good work by Ryan Curran.

Jarlath O'Rourke had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half before McMenamin stroked home the derby winner 12 minutes from time.