Watford manager Nigel Pearson praises his side's "incredible unity" as they beat fellow strugglers Aston Villa 3-0, and is confident the Hornets can "rectify" their poor start to the season.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.