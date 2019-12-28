Midfielder holds out for 86 minutes in goal before conceding

Ballymena United midfielder Declan Carville had to play in goal against Glentoran - and made it to the 86th minute before his mistake led to the opener.

The former Newry City player, deputising in goal because all three Sky Blues keepers were unavailable, saw his kick-out rebound off one his defenders and into the path of Robbie McDaid, who opened the scoring.

Ballymena ended up losing 2-0 as Carville then came forward for a corner, but the ball broke to Glens sub Navid Nasseri who ran the length of the pitch to wrap up the win.

