Jordan Owens grabbed a double as Crusaders strolled to an easy 5-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

Jordan Forsythe headed in the Crues' opener and Owens hammered home the second at the back post before nodding in the third before half-time.

Jamie McGonigle scored with a clever free-kick after the break and it was midfielder Philip Lowry who completed the scoring for the Shore Road men.