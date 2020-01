Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes his side "fought hard" in a "strange game" against Southampton and is uncertain about the seriousness of the injury Harry Kane sustained in their 1-0 defeat at St Mary's.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights of today's New Years Day Premier League action on Match of the Day from 23:05 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.