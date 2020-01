Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admits he "hates losing games" but hopes that the "bad experiences will make him stronger" after a 4-0 defeat at West Ham saw them drop into the relegation zone.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

