Newport County striker Padraig Amond is hoping to keep his run of scoring in eight consecutive FA Cup rounds going when the Exiles face Millwall on Saturday in the third round.

The Irishman has gone past the likes of Jeff Astle and Peter Osgood, who scored in seven rounds in a row, but he still has a way to go to catch record holder Stan Mortensen, who managed 12 in succession between 1945 and 1950