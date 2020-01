Cliftonville stay three points clear at the top of the Premiership with Thomas Maguire's first-half goal earning the leaders a 1-0 victory over Glenavon.

It was a first Reds goal for Maguire, who came on as substitute before calmly slotting home from 10 yards at Solitude.

Josh Daniels headed over for Glenavon late on as Cliftonville secured a fourth straight league win.