Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley tells Football Focus' Mark Clemitt how he was sacked by refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after sending a video mocking a disabled person to a friend.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, 11 January at 12:00 GMT on BBC One.