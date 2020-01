Glenavon recover from going two goals down to snatch a point after an entertaining 2-2 draw with Institute at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues dominated for large spells but fell behind to Joe McCready's first-half penalty before Alex Pomeroy doubled Stute's lead on 59 minutes.

But Glenavon recovered with debutants Daniel Purkis and Matthew Snoddy both finding the target to secure a 2-2 draw.