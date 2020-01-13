Holders Linfield move top with Cliftonville victory

Linfield move to the top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference as a second-half Mark Stafford goal gives them a 2-1 win over Cliftonville at a blustery Solitude.

Andrew Mitchell gave the Blues an early lead from the penalty spot after Liam Bagnall had handled, before Joe Gormley equalised with a delicate chip over Rohan Ferguson.

It was a first outing for the Blues since their shock Irish Cup defeat by Queen's, while the result brings the Reds' four-game winning run in the league to an end.