Glentoran move top of the Irish Premiership table after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Institute at the Brandywell.

Navid Nasseri opened the scoring for the Glens moments after Marijan Antolovic had denied Gareth Brown at the other end.

Keith Cowan tapped home the visitor's second on his debut after Stute keeper Rory Brown spilled Hrvoje Plum's free-kick into the defender's path shortly before the break.