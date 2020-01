Jamie McGonigle scores twice as Crusaders strike early to see of the challenge of Larne in the Irish Premiership at Seaview.

McGonigle opened the scoring after three minutes from the penalty spot when Tomas Cosgrove was penalised for a handball.

Jordan Owens nodded home their second on 20 minutes, with McGonigle's superb strike enough for Stephen Baxter's men to run out 3-0 winners.