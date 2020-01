Cliftonville substitutes Thomas Maguire and Ryan Curran both score in 85 injury-time seconds as the Reds leave it late to beat Ballymena United 2-1 in the County Antrim Shield final.

After a goalless first half, Leroy Millar broke the deadlock against the run of play after a brilliant cross by Andy McGrory.

However in the fifth of seven injury-time minutes, Maguire tapped home before Curran netted in the final play of the game to cap a remarkable turnaround by Paddy McLaughlin’s men.