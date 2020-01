Watford boss Nigel Pearson says Watford's players were "incensed" that Tyrone Mings did not receive a second yellow card for a handball before the Aston Villa defender scored the late winning goal to condemn the Hornets to a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park.

