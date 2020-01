Martin Keown says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "will not last as Manchester United manager beyond this season" after the 2-0 home defeat to Burnley in the Premier League. Phil Neville insists the Norwegian should be given more time as "there are some positives" and says the club need to sign at least two players in the January transfer window.

