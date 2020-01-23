'Bruv, he's so good!' Jay1 on playing five-a-side with Maddison

MOTDx's Reece Parkinson links up with rapper Jay1 to get hyped for the FA Cup fourth round, and hears about Jay's five-a-side encounter with fellow Coventry kid James Maddison before playing some fun FA Cup-themed games.

Watch Brentford v Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round live on Saturday 25 January at 12:15 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, with Manchester City v Fulham (12:45) and Shrewsbury v Liverpool (16:30) on Sunday 26 February.

