Pubs, Bees & Bradley Walsh: Brentford FC in 2 minutes

BBC Sport plots the history of Brentford FC, from its founding in a local pub to the "Moneyball" approach that has taken the Bees to the cusp of the Premier League and a brand new stadium.

WATCH MORE: The best goals from the FA Cup third round

Watch Brentford v Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round live on Saturday 25 January at 12:15 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, with Manchester City v Fulham (12:45) and Shrewsbury v Liverpool (16:30) on Sunday 26 February.

