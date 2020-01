Erling Braut Haaland gets two more Borussia Dortmund goals - and makes history as the first player to score five times in his first two Bundesliga games.

The Norwegian teenager came on against Cologne in the 65th minute to score twice in a 5-1 win, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.

MATCH REPORT: Borussia Dortmund 5-1 FC Cologne

Available to UK users only.