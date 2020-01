Warrenpoint Town strike twice in injury-time to clinch a 2-1 win at Carrick Rangers and move off the Premiership basement.

Caolan Loughran's first-half penalty gave the Taylor's Avenue hosts the lead and Point left it late as Alan O'Sullivan levelled from a penalty before Ryan Swan headed in the winner.

Warrenpoint go two points above Institute with Barry Gray's side not occupying bottom spot for the first time this season.