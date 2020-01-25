Late McMurray goal sinks Glens at Inver

A 91st-minute Johnny McMurray goal secures a 2-1 win for Larne over Glentoran in an entertaining Irish Premiership encounter at Inver Park.

The Glens took the lead early in the second half when Albert Watson turned a cross into his own net, with Lee Lynch equalising five minutes later after a great break and pass from McMurray.

The striker's winner came when Glens goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic punched clear and the ball rebounded off his face and into the net, with McMurray getting injured in a collision with the keeper and needing to be stretchered off.