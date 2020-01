Glentoran manager Mick McDermott describes reports linking his striker Robbie McDaid with a move to Linfield as "just talk on social media".

McDermott also provided an update on the Glens' £60,000 bids for Cliftonville forward Joe Gormley and Ballymena United's Adam Lecky.

The Oval boss was speaking after his side's 2-1 defeat by Larne on Saturday, a loss which ends a 15-game unbeaten run in the league for the east Belfast outfit.