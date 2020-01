Alex Gawne's second-half goal was enough for Coleraine to secure three points over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in the Irish Premiership.

The substitute's cross evaded the clutches of Cliftonville goalkeeper Richard Brush on 72 minutes and proved to be decisive between the title protagonists.

The Bannsiders are now two points off league leaders Crusaders after the win, while Cliftonville slip to fifth after three league defeats in a row.