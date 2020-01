Ahead of their Irish Cup sixth round match on Saturday, BBC Sport NI brings Glentoran and Queen's players together for a special edition of University Challenge.

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane and forward Jonny Frazer go head-to-head with Ronan Young and Josh Corry from the student side.

Queen's, currently eighth in the Championship, will welcome the Irish Premiership leaders to the Dub after causing a major upset by beating Linfield in round five.