Andy McGrory scores a late winner as Ballymena United book a place in the Irish Cup quarter-finals by beating Warrenpoint Town 2-1 at Milltown.

The match was marred by a melee involving some players and spectators late in the game.

Brandon Doyle had given Point the lead shortly after half-time but Kyle Owens scored his first goal since returning to his former club on loan from Crusaders with a header.