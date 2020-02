Cliftonville progress to the last eight of the Irish Cup with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Rathfriland Rangers at Solitude.

Jamie Harney headed the Reds into an 11th-minute lead but the Northern Amateur Premier League side fought back in the second half through Stephen Hughes.

However, Ryan Curran quickly restored Cliftonville's lead before Joe Gormley made sure of the win in stoppage time.