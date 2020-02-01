Owens double as Crues crush Carrick

Jordan Owens scores twice as Crusaders convincingly beat Carrick Rangers 5-1 to advance to the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring with an excellent strike before Owens doubled the Crues' lead with a trademark back-post header.

Carrick pulled one back through Lee Chapman before Jordan Forsythe restored the visitors' two-goal lead.

Reece Neale's own goal and Owens' second of the day sealed the win for Stephen Baxter's men, who will face Glentoran for a place in the last four.