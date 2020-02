Coleraine booked their place in the Irish Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Premier Intermediate League side Banbridge Town.

Aaron Canning headed the Bannsiders into an early lead from a Jamie Glackin corner with substitute Emmet McGuckin getting the second with a well-taken finish.

McGuckin got his second of the game and the home team's third to complete the victory 11 minutes from time.