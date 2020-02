A late equaliser by Dungannon Swifts defender Dylan King took the game into extra-time before the Swifts ran out 4-2 winners over Newry City.

The Championship side took the lead through Mark Hughes and regained it thanks to Mark McCabe after Caolan McAleer had levelled.

King then scrambled home on 86 minutes before Ryan Waide and Kris Lowe struck for the Swifts to send them into the quarter-finals.