Andrew Waterworth scores twice as Linfield come from behind to beat Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Windsor Park to go top of the Irish Premiership table.

Daniel Hughes gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes with a well-taken goal but Waterworth struck eight seconds after the restart to level the game.

The Blues forward netted the winner on 64 minutes after a looping header caught out Dungannon's teenage keeper Conor Byrne and nestled in the far corner.