Conor McMenamin's hat-trick lifts 10-man Cliftonville to a 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude to keep the Reds within four points of leaders Linfield.

McMenamin scored either side of Liam Bagnall's red card before Michael Smith gave the visitors hope with a second-half header.

However, McMenamin wrapped up the points for Paddy McLaughlin's side with a late penalty as the Reds secured their first league win since New Year's Day.