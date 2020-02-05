Meet Women's Footballer of the Year nominee Lucy Bronze

BBC Sport profiles Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Bronze, one of five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2020 award.

Bronze joins the USA and Chicago Red Stars' Julie Ertz, Australia and Chelsea's Sam Kerr, the Netherlands and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, and the USA and Reign FC's Megan Rapinoe on the five player shortlist for the award.

You can watch profiles of all five nominees and vote here - voting closes on Monday, 2 March at 09:00 GMT. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday, 24 March and you can read full terms & conditions here.