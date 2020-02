Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder plays down his altercation with Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman during his side's 2-1 win over Bournemouth, during which both he and the Cherries midfielder were shown yellow cards.

Watch highlights of Sheffield United v Bournemouth on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.