A bizarre Aaron Harmon equaliser earns a point for Glenavon as they come from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw at home to title-chasing Glentoran.

Navid Nasseri opened the scoring for the Glens and added a superb second in the second half after a Daniel Purkis header had brought the hosts level.

Harmon equalised when his deep cross ended found the top corner before Nasseri missed a chance to win it for the Glens, and complete a hat-trick, when his penalty was saved by Jonny Tuffey.