Let's hope tonight's Irish Cup quarter-final between Larne and Coleraine can come close to matching the drama when the sides met at the same stage last year.

Larne were then a Championship side and they led 2-0 and 3-2 at Inver Park with David McDaid bagging a hat-trick.

But the Bannsiders hit back and a superb Jamie McGonigle strike sealed a place in the semi-finals for the visitors.