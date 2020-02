Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his team were "not good enough" against Watford, after the Reds' run of 44 Premier League matches unbeaten was ended by a 3-0 win for the Hornets.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-0 Liverpool

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:25 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.