Ryan Curran's late goal sends Cliftonville into the Irish Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Pak.

Curran fired home 11 minutes from time after Daniel Hughes had cancelled out Michael McCrudden's opener.

Conor McMenamin also saw his penalty saved during a thrilling second half at Stangmore. Cliftonville will face Belfast rivals Glentoran for a place in the decider.