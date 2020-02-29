Watching the Irish Cup 'a great experience' - FIFA president Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says watching Glentoran beat Crusaders in a dramatic Irish Cup quarter-final was "a great experience".

Infantino attended the clash at the Oval during a visit to Northern Ireland to attend the International Football Association Board's annual general meeting.

Infantino then travelled to the Culloden Hotel in Belfast to help conduct the Irish Cup semi-final draw.

"It was a great experience at the Oval," said Infantino. "It's a stadium that breathes history and some of the most exciting pages in the history of football have been written in that stadium."