Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he sympathises with Everton after they had a last-gasp strike ruled offside by VAR as Manchester United held on for a 1-1 draw at Goodison.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Man Utd

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.