Crusaders and Cliftonville miss the chance to close the gap on Glentoran after a disappointing 0-0 draw in the north Belfast derby at Seaview.

While the game failed to deliver a memorable spectacle, both sides spurned gilt-edged chances with Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley slicing a shot wide before Chris Hegarty headed wide for the hosts late on.

Crusaders remain ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference with three games remaining before the split.