Stewart Nixon and James McLaughlin are on target for the Bannsiders as a 2-1 win over Glenavon moves them within four points of leaders Linfield.

The hosts scored both goals in a dominant first half with Nixon slotting in the opener before McLaughlin fired home.

Glenavon improved in the second half and Conor McCloskey pulled on back from a free-kick but Coleraine held on for the victory.