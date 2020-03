England striker Beth England says she is excited to make her competitive tournament debut with the Lionesses at the SheBelieves Cup in the USA, with Phil Neville's side kicking off their competition against the hosts late on Thursday 5 March.

Coverage of every England game at the SheBelieves Cup is on BBC TV, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app, starting with USA v England on Thursday 5 March at 23:40 GMT