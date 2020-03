Chris Curran and Ryan Curran score second-half goals as Cliftonville dent Glentoran's title bid with a 2-0 win at the Oval.

Captain Chris Curran broke the deadlock within two minutes of the restart when he poked the ball under Elliott Morris after fine work by Michael McCrudden.

Ryan Curran wrapped up the points for the Reds with a solo effort after 64 minutes as Cliftonville moved up into fourth, leaving fifth-placed Glentoran 11 points adrift of leaders Linfield.