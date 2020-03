Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie says he heard abuse from spectators being directed at goalkeeper Harry Doherty during Saturday's game against Linfield.

Currie added that Doherty and Rangers defender Caolan Loughran, who the manager said "reacted", should have "risen above it".

Carrick have called on NIFL to take "positive action" to their claims of abuse while Linfield said they will investigate "unproven allegations".