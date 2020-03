Mark Randall's early goal was enough for Larne to edge out Glenavon 1-0 at Inver Park.

The midfielder netted after 15 minutes after converting John Herron's cross and Larne held on despite late pressure form the Lurgan Blues.

Conor McCloskey hit the crossbar and had a superb effort ruled out for offside, but Larne's win takes Tiernan Lynch's men three points behind Glentoran in fifth place.