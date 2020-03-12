Police investigate 'racist abuse' claim against Man Utd security

  • From the section Football

Police have launched an investigation into a teenager's claim he was racially abused and attacked by security guards as he tried to enter Manchester United's Old Trafford for work.

Kamarl Nelson, 19, said he was called "a slave" and hit and punched in Sir Matt Busby Way before the club's Europa League game with Club Bruges.

Police are investigating the alleged incident on 27 February.

Controlled Solutions Group (CSG), which provides the club's security, "categorically denies" the claims.

READ MORE: Police investigate 'racist abuse' claim against Man Utd security

Top videos

Top Stories

Boris Johnson
  • From the section Sport
Man United scarf
McLaren F1
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Euro 2020 logo
  • From the section Football
A Manchester City corner flag
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers
  • From the section Football