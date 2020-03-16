'They pulled my face down and built everything back up'

Corry Evans says his surgeon had a lot of work to do to repair the fractured skull and shattered eye socket he suffered while playing for Blackburn Rovers in January.

The Northern Ireland midfielder is hoping to start running next week as he continues his recovery from the horrific injury sustained in a match against Preston North End on 11 January.

"My face was peeled down to about my eyes and they had to build everything back up and put metal plates in, as well as getting my nose straightened up as much as they could," Evans said of his surgery.